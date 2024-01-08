(WAVY) — The American Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage as it has experienced its lowest level of donations in the past 20 years.

It said blood and platelet donations are urgently needed to alleviate the shortage and prevent disruptions in lifesaving medical procedures.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted the need for blood donations by donating blood himself last Friday in Richmond.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, the nation’s largest blood supplier, in a statement. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The Red Cross urges people to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by going to the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

It experienced a nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations between Christmas and New Year’s Day along.

It expects additional challenges due to winter weather, COVID-19 and the flu.

It said, in particular, that COVID-19 has “accelerated” the decline, as more people are working remotely and make it a challenge to hold convenient blood drives at businesses.

The Red Cross said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some eligibility changes put in place to safeguard donors, such as raising the minimum hemoglobin thresholds, which resulted in an uptick in donor deferrals, especially among young donors ages 16 to 18.

There were also changes in blood transfusion protocols at hospitals that impacted the demand for blood.

The Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering in January during National Blood Donor Month to urge people to make a blood or platelet donation, with donors being automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

To donate blood, people need a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. People 17 and up (or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Those 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. People can go to the Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.