(STACKER) – Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Virginia using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Blue Catfish
- Weight: 143 lbs
- Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir)
- Record set by Richard “Nick” Anderson in 2011
Bowfin
- Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Lake Cahoon
- Record set by John Plyler, Jr. in 2004
Brook Trout
- Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Stony Creek
- Record set by Greg Orndorff in 1987
Brown Trout
- Weight: 14 lbs 12 oz
- Location: South Fork Holston River
- Record set by Mike Perkins in 1990
Carp
- Weight: 49 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Lake Prince
- Record set by Jeff Graham in 1986
Chain Pickerel
- Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
- Location: Lake Shawnee
- Record set by R.L. White in 1996
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz
- Location: Rappahannock River
- Record set by Sue Stanley in 1992
Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Justin Elliott in 1994
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 66 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Occoquan Reservoir
- Record set by Mike Willems in 1994
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 16 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Connor Lake
- Record set by Richard Tate in 1985
Muskellunge
- Weight: 45 lbs 8 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Shannon Hill in 2007
Northern Pike
- Weight: 31 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Motts Run Reservoir
- Record set by George Wood in 1994
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 14 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Greers Pond
- Record set by Michael Lowe in 1993
Rock Bass
- Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Laurel Bed Lake
- Record set by Larry Ball in 1986
Sauger
- Weight: 3 lbs
- Location: Clinch River
- Record set by Ronald C. Davis in 2010
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Donald S. Eaton, Jr in 2003
Spotted Bass
- Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Claytor Lake
- Record set by Rod Kegley in 2012
Striped Bass
- Weight: 53 lbs 7 oz
- Location: Leesville Reservoir
- Record set by James B. Davis in 2000
Walleye
- Weight: 15 lbs 15 oz
- Location: New River
- Record set by Anthony P. Duncan in 2000
White Bass
- Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz
- Location: Lake Orange
- Record set by Ron Sprouse in 1981
White Catfish
- Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
- Location: Western Branch Reservoir
- Record set by Thomas Elkins in 1992
White Perch
- Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
- Location: Private Pond
- Record set by Beau McLaughlin in 2012
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 3 lbs
- Location: Flannagan Reservoir
- Record set by George Mullins in 2010