(STACKER) – Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Virginia using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Blue Catfish

Weight: 143 lbs

Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir)

Record set by Richard “Nick” Anderson in 2011

Bowfin

Weight: 16 lbs 8 oz

Location: Lake Cahoon

Record set by John Plyler, Jr. in 2004

Brook Trout

Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz

Location: Stony Creek

Record set by Greg Orndorff in 1987

Brown Trout

Weight: 14 lbs 12 oz

Location: South Fork Holston River

Record set by Mike Perkins in 1990

Carp

Weight: 49 lbs 4 oz

Location: Lake Prince

Record set by Jeff Graham in 1986

Chain Pickerel

Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Location: Lake Shawnee

Record set by R.L. White in 1996

Channel Catfish

Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz

Location: Rappahannock River

Record set by Sue Stanley in 1992

Crappie

Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

Location: private pond

Record set by Justin Elliott in 1994

Flathead Catfish

Weight: 66 lbs 4 oz

Location: Occoquan Reservoir

Record set by Mike Willems in 1994

Largemouth Bass

Weight: 16 lbs 4 oz

Location: Connor Lake

Record set by Richard Tate in 1985

Muskellunge

Weight: 45 lbs 8 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Shannon Hill in 2007

Northern Pike

Weight: 31 lbs 4 oz

Location: Motts Run Reservoir

Record set by George Wood in 1994

Rainbow Trout

Weight: 14 lbs 7 oz

Location: Greers Pond

Record set by Michael Lowe in 1993

Rock Bass

Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz

Location: Laurel Bed Lake

Record set by Larry Ball in 1986

Sauger

Weight: 3 lbs

Location: Clinch River

Record set by Ronald C. Davis in 2010

Smallmouth Bass

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Donald S. Eaton, Jr in 2003

Spotted Bass

Weight: 4 lbs 7 oz

Location: Claytor Lake

Record set by Rod Kegley in 2012

Striped Bass

Weight: 53 lbs 7 oz

Location: Leesville Reservoir

Record set by James B. Davis in 2000

Walleye

Weight: 15 lbs 15 oz

Location: New River

Record set by Anthony P. Duncan in 2000

White Bass

Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz

Location: Lake Orange

Record set by Ron Sprouse in 1981

White Catfish

Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Location: Western Branch Reservoir

Record set by Thomas Elkins in 1992

White Perch

Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

Location: Private Pond

Record set by Beau McLaughlin in 2012

Yellow Perch