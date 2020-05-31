HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protesters gather in Hampton Roads following death of George Floyd

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents around the country are out in the streets to protest the death of George Floyd and the Hampton Road community is among them.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.

Hundreds of demonstrators are currently gathered at Martin Luther King J. Memorial park in Norfolk.

Watch the protest below.

Todays protest has presence of "Stand Against Violence & Crime" group. Speaker asking black men to stand up to help make a change in problems plaguing black communities on top of fighting against racism and police brutality @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/xOyheL5O8T — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2020

Following nationwide outrage, Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Friday, hundreds of people descended on Downtown Norfolk and Fort Monroe in Hampton

Black Lives Matter 757 organized two gatherings in Hampton Roads Friday called “blackout757.” Both began at 7:57 p.m. One was at Fort Monroe in Hampton near the pavilion, and another was in Martin Luther King Jr. Monument Park and the surrounding area in Norfolk.

The demonstration began at approximately 7:57 p.m. and the crowd moved on foot along the seawall at Fort Monroe to the gazebo.

Police say the crowd eventually dispersed from the interstate but reconvened in the area of Peninsula Town Center. After marching through the streets of the Peninsula Town Center, the group made its way onto Cunningham Drive, and eventually onto W. Mercury Boulevard near the Interstate 64 interchange around 9 p.m.

Their signs read “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace, no police brutality.”

A livestream on the Black Lives Matter 757 Facebook page showed protesters walking eastbound near the HRBT down the entrance ramp off Mallory Street.

Before the protest, Hampton Police say they reached out to the organizers prior to the event to make sure the planned demonstrations would be safe and peaceful.

According to reports, the crowd split into two groups. One group comprised of Black Lives Matter 757 coordinators made its way back to the Peninsula Town Center and dispersed peacefully.

The second group remained in the area of W. Mercury Boulevard. That crowd confronted officers in the Lidl parking lot who went to that area for security, and the police say demonstrators physically blocked traffic in both directions on W. Mercury Boulevard.

HAPPENING NOW: @HamptonVAPolice and Virginia State Police are at Peninsula Town Center where Black Lives Matter 757 protestors are gathering. The group chanted and walked on the HRBT before coming to PTC and then continuing on around the area. pic.twitter.com/wHidVKsxyt — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) May 30, 2020

That group was instructed to disperse, however, the crowd refused to comply and some began to throw items at officers on the scene, police say.

Four individuals, including two adults and two juveniles, were arrested for charges including assault on law enforcement and disorderly conduct. The situation was resolved just before 2:30 a.m.

Hampton Police say that although they support the demonstrators’ right to peacefully protest, demonstrations that insight violence and mayhem “cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Saturday evening just after 9 p.m., protesters went through the westbound side of the Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth blocking traffic. The eastbound lane was already scheduled to be closed.

Demonstrators started their march at 2 p.m. after a speech in front of the Norfolk Police Operations Center.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone joined the protesters and marched on the streets of Norfolk.

Portsmouth Police followed the protesters who eventually made their way back to I.C. Norcom High School, where the protest began.

Later in the evening, it was found that the Confederate Monument was vandalized.

Latest posts