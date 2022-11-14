PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tragedy unfolded on the campus of the University of Virginia (UVA) Sunday night. Gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. and police confirm three people were killed and another two injured.

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was taken into custody late Monday morning. Click here for the latest information on the shooting.

There has been overwhelming reaction on social media. Many lawmakers have issued statements, offering their support for the UVA community.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is among them. 10 On Your Side caught up with Youngkin while he was in Norfolk Monday for the Governor’s Virginia Tourism Summit. He told WAVY he was briefed all night and continues to receive updates on this developing situation.

“It’s just awful. Our hearts are breaking this morning,” Youngkin said. “We must all lift up families in prayer, and particularly those families who had loved ones who were killed, and those who are in the hospital who will hopefully recover.”

He urged anyone who knows where the suspect might be to contact the Charlottesville Police Department.

For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

Below are some additional statements.

Virginia Attorney Jason Jason Miyares posted, “Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time.”

Lt. Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears said “Praying for those at UVA.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton wrote, “My heart breaks for those killed and injured, and for the entire UVA community which has been shaken by this horrific tragedy. These terrifying and senseless acts of violence must end. We need greater gun safety reform in our country.”

U.S Senator Mark Warner said, “Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger said, “I’m heartbroken for the @UVA community over the shooting on Grounds. The shooter remains at large, so please stay vigilant as we await more information.

Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan wrote, “Words are inadequate at this moment. Keeping the @UVA and Charlottesville/Albemarle community in my prayers as they shelter in place. Follow @UVA_EM for updates.”

Old Dominion University head football coach Ricky Rahne said, “As a coach of 112 young men & a father of 2 more, my heart is broken for the @UVAFootball family & the families of the 3 young men whose lives were tragically cut short. As college coaches we help young men prepare for the future, & I’m saddened to see 3 futures needlessly end.”