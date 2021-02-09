Railway work to affect several crossings in Franklin

FILE – A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. CSX railroad reported relatively flat fourth-quarter earnings even though it hauled 4% more freight as the economy continued to rebound from last year’s widespread virus-related shutdowns. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 it earned $760 million, or 99 cents per share, during the quarter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City officials say CSX Railroad will be conducting railway work in parts of the city for the next couple of days.

In a post on social media, city officials say the railway work will be along the CSX line going through the city including crossings at South College Drive, South High Street, South Main Street, and South Mechanic Street.



Three of the four crossings, South College Drive, South High Street, and South Mechanic Street, will be affected with closures potentially at the same time.

“Personnel from CSX have assured us that the South Main Street crossing will remain open during this project.”

Crossing closures are expected to last 2-3 days.