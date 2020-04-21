Radar trailer vandalized in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police is asking the help of the community after a radar trailer was vandalized.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 9 p.m. on April 20 and noon on April 21.

The trailer was parked in the 140 block of Devon Road in Windsor Forest.

If you saw anything or anyone suspicious in the area or have a home security video camera systems (including doorbell cameras) that may have captured suspicious person(s)/vehicle(s), please contact JCCPD at 757-253-1800 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest. Please reference case number 20001094.

