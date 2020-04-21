Breaking News
VIRGINIA RESPONDS: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered – Tonight at 7 p.m.
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

Radar trailer vandalized in James City County

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police is asking the help of the community after a radar trailer was vandalized.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 9 p.m. on April 20 and noon on April 21.

The trailer was parked in the 140 block of Devon Road in Windsor Forest.

If you saw anything or anyone suspicious in the area or have a home security video camera systems (including doorbell cameras) that may have captured suspicious person(s)/vehicle(s), please contact JCCPD at 757-253-1800 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest. Please reference case number 20001094.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories