RACC’s ‘Tommie Fund’ saves 5-month-old Hanover puppy hit by car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-month-old puppy’s legs have been saved, all thanks to the Richmond Animal Care and Control’s “Tommie Fund.”

RACC announced Tuesday morning that Jupiter was found by Hanover County Animal Care and Control in desperate need of care after being hit by a car. The two animal care operations were able to coordinate their efforts and combine resources to get the pit bull puppy the care he needed to save his legs.

Jupiter, 5 month old puppy saved by Tommie fund (Photo Credit Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Hanover scheduled and provided the surgery and RACC was able to fund the operation by utilizing their Tommie Fund, which helps support the cost of emergency medical procedures for animals across Virginia.

Jupiter is now looking for his “forever home.” If you’re interested in adopting this 5-month-old puppy, Hanover Animal care and Control said to call them at 804-365-6485.