RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Wednesday is the deadline for public comments on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender students.
As WAVY News has previously reported, the new guidance would require parents sign off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what is on the student’s official record.
The proposals led to protests at schools across Virginia earlier this month.
Once the public comment period ends, at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Virginia Department of Education will review them all and then decide whether or not to make any edits to the guidelines before they are finalized by the state superintendent.
As of Oct. 25, the forum has received more than 65,243 comments. You can view and enter comments on the guidance at this link.
|Document Title
|Current Document
|Proposed Document
|Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools
|Document in Effect
|Proposed Document
The Department embarked on a thorough review of the Model Policies Guidance adopted on March 4, 2021 (the “2021 Model Policies”). The 2021 Model Policies promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools. The 2021 Model Policies also disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students. With the publication of these 2022 Model Policies (the “2022 Model Policies”), the Department hereby withdraws the 2021 Model Policies, which shall have no further force and effect. The Department issues the 2022 Model Policies to provide clear, accurate, and useful guidance to Virginia school boards that align with statutory provisions governing the Model Policies.Excerpt from the Department of Education Description of Proposed Guidance Document Changes