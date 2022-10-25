RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Wednesday is the deadline for public comments on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender students.

As WAVY News has previously reported, the new guidance would require parents sign off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what is on the student’s official record.

The proposals led to protests at schools across Virginia earlier this month.

Once the public comment period ends, at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Virginia Department of Education will review them all and then decide whether or not to make any edits to the guidelines before they are finalized by the state superintendent.

As of Oct. 25, the forum has received more than 65,243 comments. You can view and enter comments on the guidance at this link.

