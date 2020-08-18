Protests in Richmond today for gun rights, education funding and an eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Rallies are taking place around Richmond today as the legislative special section gets underway.

A group protesting gun laws passed during this year’s General Assembly session gathered at the Science Museum of Virginia. The group is also protesting police brutality, according to organizer Mike Dunn.

Also at the Science Museum, a group calling for more public school funding rallied outside as well. A flyer for the Fund Our Schools gathering that circulated on social media asked attendees to “Wear your face masks & red!”

During one interaction this morning, a member of the Fund Our Schools group and a member of the gun laws demonstration clashed, loudly expressing their own viewpoints.

A group protesting lack of funding for public schools is clashing a bit with a group here protesting gun laws recently passed by the GA.



Organizer of the 2A group Mike Dunn tells me they are also protesting police brutality today. #RVA @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/GEd5ylj2Jm — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) August 18, 2020

“Why don’t you come over here and help fund our schools – and raise awareness for the funding of our schools,” said the school funding protestor. “Write a check. (Turns to the crowd) Who’s accepting checks for schools…”

Protestors asking for rent relief rallied nearby at the Department of Motor Vehicles office on W. Broad Street. The group called for a moratorium on eviction until April.

“This pandemic is not going anywhere,” said a woman at the event.

Downtown, a group demonstrating open carry laws were seen walking along E. Grace Street near the Virginia State Capitol.







Protesters demonstrating Second Amendment rights and open-carry laws marched along E. Grace Street near the Virginia State Capitol.

A group outside the Virginia State Capitol is calling for police accountability and defunding the Richmond Police Department. One speaker at the rally said, “We will continue to fight for justice and reformation.”

Probably about 200 people in this rally today.



The group is marching to the Seigel center where lawmakers are holding the special session.



Some of the other groups protesting are already there. @8NEWS #RVA pic.twitter.com/5mGRoKdTGQ — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) August 18, 2020

A group rallying for Marcus David Peters Alert is marching from the Virginia State Capitol to the VCU Seigel Center, where lawmakers are holding a special session. They are calling on lawmakers to issue a statewide ‘Marcus Alert.’

