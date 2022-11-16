CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A prosecutor in the case against a former UVA football player accused in a deadly shooting this weekend claims the suspect shot one of the victims in his sleep.

Christopher Darnell Jones appeared in court Wednesday morning via video monitor from the Albemarle County Detention Center.

During the arraignment, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley stated that a witness during the shooting reported seeing Jones pointing his gun and firing at specific people. The witness also recalled seeing Devin Chandler, one of the 3 victims who died, was asleep when Jones shot him. The witness added seeing Chandler “sliding to the floor.”

Chandler, along with Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, died during the Sunday evening shooting. All three played for the Cavaliers football team.

10 On Your Side Hayley Milon has learned that Jones had been working at the local Boys and Girls Club prior to the shooting. Jones stated that he plans to hire a lawyer. This process will take approximately two weeks. In the meantime, a judge has appointed a public defender in the case to represent him.

Jones is currently being held without bond. His next court hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 8. He is facing 3 counts of second-degree murder and 5 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding in connection with shooting on Grounds.

