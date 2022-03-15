Procession for fallen Covington officer heads from Roanoke to Alleghany Co.

(WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, Virginia law enforcement officers will escort the body of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie — who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday — from Roanoke to Alleghany County.

According to authorities, Virginia State Police will lead the procession from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

The Covington Police Department encourages community members to step out on the sidewalks or stand by the street to pay your respects to Ogilvie, his family, and his fellow officers as they pass by.

Law enforcement officials have also been paying their respects by pausing on the side of the road.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue was among those who stopped as the procession passed by.

(Image courtesy of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue).

The Roanoke Police Department also paid their respects as the procession passed by.