Prince William County Delegate Hala Ayala announces run for Lt. Governor of Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala announced Tuesday that’s she running for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

“There’s a whirlwind happening, and in a Commonwealth as vast and diverse as ours, we can’t make progress or heal discord without bridging divides — between our communities and our leaders, between our ideals and our realities, and between our past and where we’re going,” said Ayala.

Ayala ran for Virginia’s 51st House District and won against a four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson in 2017.

“I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because I believe my life experiences enable me to be a bridge builder so we can move Virginia forward into a strong, just, and prosperous future. I think that’s what our families want — someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together to make progress in their day-to-day lives.” Ayala said.

If Ayala wins, she would be the first woman and first Afro-Latina Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Justin Fairfax has held the position since being elected in 2018.