Price gouging: Think gas prices are too high in Virginia? Here’s how to report it

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With gas distribution issues due to the Colonial Pipeline hack and a shortage of tanker truck drivers, gas stations throughout Virginia and the East Coast are without fuel or seeing long lines and high demand.

Experts are warning against panic-buying and say there is no fuel shortage, just distribution issues. Colonial Pipeline hopes to have its pipeline network, which supplies about 45% of fuel for the East Coast, back running by the end of the week.

With demand higher than normal, Virginia’s price-gouging act is in effect after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. The Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a “supplier” from charging unconscionable prices for “necessary goods and services” such as fuel, water, etc.

Virginia’s average gas price went up 3 cents at the beginning of the week to $2.76, and could go up another 6 or 7 cents this week.

Virginia officials say the basic test for price gouging is whether post-disaster prices charged “grossly” exceeds the same or similar goods or services within the same area compared to the 10 days immediately prior to the disaster.

If you think a business is price gouging the cost of fuel, you can file a Motor Fuels price gouging complaint with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Office of Weights and Measures or with the Office of the Attorney General at consumer@oag.state.va.us or 800-552-9963.

Now that @GovernorVA has declared a state of emergency for the pipeline ransomware attack, price gouging protections are in effect, including for gasoline and fuel. Report suspected price gouging to my Consumer Protection Section at consumer@oag.state.va.us or (800) 552-9963. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) May 12, 2021

