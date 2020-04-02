Live Now
President Trump approves Virginia disaster declaration

Virginia

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks ahead as the United States wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – President Donald Trump approved Virginia’s disaster declaration Thursday, which makes federal funding available.

The Federal assistance will supplement Commonwealth, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning January 20, 2020.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 
 
Virginia can still request more aid at a later date if needed.

Learn more about FEMA’s Virginia Disaster assistance here.

