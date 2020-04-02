President Trump approves Virginia disaster declaration

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – President Donald Trump approved Virginia’s disaster declaration Thursday, which makes federal funding available.
The Federal assistance will supplement Commonwealth, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning January 20, 2020.
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Virginia can still request more aid at a later date if needed.
Learn more about FEMA’s Virginia Disaster assistance here.
