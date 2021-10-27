President Biden approves Virginia disaster declaration for areas affected by flooding, mudslides

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, President Biden approved a disaster declaration in Virginia following weeks of rainfall.

Following the declaration, Biden ordered Federal assistance to help tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas in Virginia most affected by flooding, landslides, and mudslides from August 30 to August 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam asked for federal assistance to help Buchanan County following extreme rainfall that destroyed numerous homes, costing around $13.8 million in damage.

President Biden’s declaration will assure federal funding to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Buchanan County.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

