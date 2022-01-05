Portsmouth Circuit Court clerk receives $46,000 for local records preservation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Circuit Court clerk has been awarded more than $46,000 to preserve local records.

The grant comes from the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program, according to a City of Portsmouth news release.

It totals $46,069.52 and will be used to digitize Law Order Books – Husting July 1866 to June 1973 and Law Order Books – Circuit Court July 1866 to June 1973. The books are currently stored in the Portsmouth Circuit Court Clerks’s Office.

“We’re very excited,” said Circuit Court Clerk Cynthia Morrison. “These records are the history of our city. We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”

The CCRP program has awarded more than $25 million through more than 1,100 grants since 1990. This year, the program gave $4.7 million to 101 localities to assist clerk’s offices with preservation efforts.

The CCRP program is a joint effort between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association. It’s funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee.

“The CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia,” the City of Portsmouth wrote in the news release.

For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.