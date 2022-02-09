Police: Virginia deputy shot woman who refused to drop gun

GLADSTONE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a woman who refused to drop her firearm.

Police say the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Charity Lane in Gladstone around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic situation.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a woman with a firearm outside the home.

When she refused to drop her handgun, police say one of the deputies fired, striking her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

State police say they’re investigating at the request of the sheriff’s office.

