Police said an increased law enforcement presence will be in place through the Halloween weekend and ahead of Virginia’s gubernatorial election. The image above shows people shopping at Tysons Corner Center Mall in Tyson, Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Northern Virginia police departments are said to be on high alert at malls and other public gathering places this weekend after potential threats that could be linked to ISIS, according to multiple reports.

“We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas, and shopping malls,” Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Friday.

Police said the increased law enforcement presence will be in place through the Halloween weekend and ahead of Virginia’s gubernatorial election.

The Arlington County Police Department said it is aware of the information circulating and encouraged mall-goers to “remain attentive.”

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is aware of information circulating regarding a non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centers. There is no specific or identified threat to our region. As always, the public is encouraged to remain attentive as you go about your normal routine, particularly in areas where large crowds of people typically gather such as shopping centers, restaurant districts, religious services, and public transportation hubs to name a few. Arlington County Police Department

Davis said they are being proactive and taking the “potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region” seriously.