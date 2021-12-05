Police: Three people arrested in connection with Nov. 21 shooting at Lynchburg Walmart

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg authorities announced Thursday afternoon that two men and a woman are in custody and facing multiple charges following a shooting at the Wards Road Walmart in late November.

The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 3900 block of Wards Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 after callers reported hearing several shots fired and seeing a silver sedan leaving the scene.

When officers arrived at the Walmart, they found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.

Then, on Thursday, Dec. 2, police announced that three people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the department, 27-year-old Kendall Dean Simonton of Madison Heights, is charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Meanwhile, police say a 40-year-old Salem resident, Jeriwon Lee Taylor, is charged with the offenses listed below:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Attempted malicious shooting

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I/II drug

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drug

As for 23-year-old Mackenzie Taylor Brannan from Madison Heights, authorities say she is only charged with conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I/II drug and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, both Simonton and Brannan were arrested and booked into the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on Nov. 23.

However, Taylor was taken into custody in Salem on Thursday — with some help from the Salem Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, and the Virginia State Police — and brought to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

If you have any information about the Nov. 21 incident, you are asked to contact Officer Ruble at 434-473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.