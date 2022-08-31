RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are investigating another attempted abduction in Reston. This latest attempted abduction happened around a mile from the abduction attempt that happened on Friday.

Fairfax County Police say a man tried to grab a teenager who was walking on the sidewalk around the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager was able to break free and run away from the suspect.

Fairfax County Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Tara Gerhard described the suspect as a Hispanic man who stands at approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall with an athletic build. She also explained that the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts in the incident from Tuesday night.

Picture of the suspect wanted by Fairfax County Police captured on a home security system of a community member in the area. Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department

“We do believe he is connected to our incidents from the last few weeks,” Sgt. Gerhard explained. “We’re actually even going back to previous cases to determine if any of those incidents are related as well.”

This latest abduction attempt happened around a mile from the place where a naked man tried to abduct a woman walking on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail on Friday. People walking around the area are understandably concerned.

Rupa Shah has lived in Reston for 7 years. She says she’s never heard of any incidents like this and while she isn’t going to stop walking on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, she is worried about her safety.

Now, it’s happened twice so yeah, definitely I’m really worried,” Shah said. “Now I’m definitely looking around, back and forth, and I’m more aware of my walking instead of just in my own world.”

Community members living in the area are asked to review home surveillance systems for any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary. Police will be canvassing the trail and the surrounding area.

Police also believe this man could be a person of interest in other incidents and are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine the identity of this man. Police are still looking for this suspect and anyone with information is asked to call 911.