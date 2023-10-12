HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a deputy with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly stabbed in the head by an inmate.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to Henrico Jail West — located at 4317 E. Parham Road — for a reported assault.

“Once on scene, officers learned a Sheriff’s Deputy had reportedly been stabbed in the head area by an inmate,” a spokesperson with the Henrico County Police Divison said.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson with the Henrico County Police Division said the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.