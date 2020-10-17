CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2:00 p.m.
Police say, Atisha Starnes was driving to visit family in North Carolina and as of Saturday has not arrived at their home. She was driving a gold 2005 Jeep Liberty with UJR-1817 on their license plates.
Starnes is a black woman who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Starnes’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police searching for missing woman in Chesterfield
- Norfolk man arrested after mother found dead at home in Maryland
- Indiana University student dies in out-of-state shooting while trying to break up fight
- Florida man arrested after horse found butchered for meat
- Watch: Trump tries to explain low fundraising numbers