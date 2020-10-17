Police searching for missing woman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Police say, Atisha Starnes was driving to visit family in North Carolina and as of Saturday has not arrived at their home. She was driving a gold 2005 Jeep Liberty with UJR-1817 on their license plates.

Starnes is a black woman who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Starnes’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

