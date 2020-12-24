Missing 90-year-old out of Manassas Park found safe

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police canceled the senior alert issued for the 90-year-old man from Manassas Park after they say he was found safe Thursday evening.

Police issued the alert on Behalf of Manassas Park Police.

Police were looking for 90-year-old James Ray Cowden who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. on Evans Street in Manassas Park. He may be wearing a gold watch and he has a tattoo with the initials “JRC” on his right shoulder.

Cowden may be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry sedan with Virginia license plates 2347CG.

He is described as a white man about 5 feet 9 inches weighing around 180 pounds.

Police say Cowden’s cognitive impairment and disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Manassas Park Police Department (24/7 dispatch) with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-361-1136.