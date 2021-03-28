Police searching for missing 78-year-old Chesterfield, Va. man suffering from cognitive impairment

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for a 78-year-old man Sunday night.

Police are searching for Joseph Max Losee who is described as a white man about 5 feet 4 inches, weighing about 153 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Losee was last seen on March 28 at 9 a.m. walking away from Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield, Virginia. He is possibly wearing light-colored pants, a green plaid flannel shirt, tan-colored hat, and winter boots.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and officials say the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Chesterfield Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at 804-748-1251.