Police searching for missing 68-year-old Virginia woman

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for a 68-year-old missing woman Saturday evening.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Paula Kay Lewis. She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 145 pounds.

Lewis has brown eyes and dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen on January 23 at 2 p.m. at Towles Mill Road in Partlow, Virginia.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Lewis may be driving a silver 2010 GMC Acadia displaying Tennessee plates: 920-KMF.

She is believed to be driving south to Moore, Tennessee via Interstate 95 south to Interstate 64 West to Interstate 81 South.

The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding her whereabouts at 540-582-7115.