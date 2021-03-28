Police pursuit leads to fatal crash overnight in Greensville Co.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man from Emporia died following a police pursuit that resulted in a crash early Sunday morning in Greensville County.

Reports say the Greensville Sheriff’s Department first got a disturbance call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle playing loud music in the parking lot of the Quality Motel on Route 301.

A deputy was dispatched to the scene and saw the reported vehicle leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed. State Police say a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Daiquan Tarez Wright from Emporia, refused to stop.

Reports say Wright continued on Liberty Road at 60 mph. Although it was not raining, the roadway was wet with standing water, officials say.

Wright drove over the standing water, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the roadway. Once off the roadway, the vehicle struck a mailbox, fire hydrant, a fence, and ultimately a tree.

State Police say Wright died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is not yet known whether alcohol was involved.

State Police say they are still investigating the crash.