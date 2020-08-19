Roanoke Police confirm one man has died after shooting at McDonald’s on Williamson Road

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: Roanoke Police have confirmed that one of the men involved in the shooting at McDonald’s on Williamson Road has died.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke police are on the scene of a shooting at the McDonald’s on Williamson Road for a report of shots fired with possible injuries.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers located two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both have been taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police have not said what may have lead up to the shooting.

WFXR News has a reporter on the scene who confirms that one person has been taken into custody.

