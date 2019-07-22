Police: Officer wounded after gun fires ‘unexpectedly’ inside backpack; suspect charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said the officer who was shot in Richmond’s northside Sunday night was wounded after a handgun discharged ‘unexpectedly’ from inside a backpack.

Police said the officer was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident happened just before 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of 5th and Magnolia streets in the Southern Tip of Highland Park neighborhood. RPD spokesperson Gene Lepley said officers were called to the area for disorderly conduct and when officers arrived, the crowd dispersed.

As officers attempted to detain one member of the group, a handgun discharged from inside a backpack.

“RPD detectives have determined that the weapon, which was being carried concealed inside a backpack by that individual, discharged unexpectedly.”

The suspect who was detained has been identified as 22-year-old David B. Ford of Harwood Farm Drive. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

“I’m glad our officer is going to fully recover,” said RPD Chief William C. Smith. “I’ve visited with him in the hospital. He’s in good spirits. His family is with him. Other officers are visiting him as well. It will be a good day for this Department when he returns to active duty. It’s the unknown threat that every officer must face when they are asked to respond to calls like this one.”