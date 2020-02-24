Police: Newport News man tried to hijack bus in Richmond



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Newport News man attempted to hijack a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus Monday morning.

Richmond and Henrico police were called to Brook Road and Azalea Ave. at 8:09 a.m., for a man “causing a disturbance” on a GRTC bus. Investigators later learned the man had got on the bus and told passengers he had a firearm.

Investigators told 8News the suspect — 36-year-old Raymond Frink of Newport News — was directing the GRTC bus driver and disrupting the route.

According to authorities, Frink ran off the bus into Henrico County and was eventually apprehended.

Frink is in Richmond Police custody. He is being charged with attempted carjacking of a GRTC and attempted abduction of the driver.