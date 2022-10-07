FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back.

Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of a traffic stop. At some point, Singleton drove off and started shooting.

The pursuit ended at Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in Fairfax County where police said Singleton stopped his car in the middle of the intersection and got out.

Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department said that as officers moved to take Singleton into custody, he took off running, pulled out a gun and “recklessly fired several rounds” at police officers and Virginia State Police troopers. That’s when one officer shot back.