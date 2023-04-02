HENRICO, COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was killed by a driver Friday night after he was struck on the exit road from Richmond International Airport.

Police have identified Emanuel Randolph Sims as the 68 year-old man who died after he was struck on Byrd Terminal Drive at 8:51 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The crash occurred near the intersection with Clarkson Road, the portion of Byrd Terminal Drive exiting the terminal area.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene after Sims was struck. Sims died of his injuries at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors during the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.