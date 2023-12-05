Editor’s Note — The story has been updated to reflect that investigators were working to determine the exact cause of the explosion as of early afternoon, Dec. 5.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said it was investigating a situation in which the house in which a man barricaded himself exploded after he fired a flare gun several times.

The incident occurred Monday at a duplex in the 800 block of N. Burlington St. Police said they received calls from people who heard gunfire around 4:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to investigate. They said they found that a man fired a flare gun 30 to 40 times from inside his home into the neighborhood. Police obtained a search warrant for the man’s home. They tried to contact him by telephone and by using loudspeakers. He didn’t respond, and he barricaded himself inside the home.

While officers tried to execute the search warrant, ACPD said the man fired a number of rounds from a gun inside the home. Around 8:25 p.m., there was an explosion.

(Photo courtesy of Sarah Wilhoite) (Photo courtesy of Sarah Wilhoite)

Three officers had minor injuries as a result of the explosion but did not need to go to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors evacuated their homes as a precaution and were to be left back into their homes when first responders said they felt it was safe to return.

“I could hear it. I could feel it. I’ve lived in that house for 50 years, okay, I’ve never had a soundwave shock like that. I thought something had happened in my house,” one person said. “There wasn’t any question in my mind, I mean, it never occurred to me that something was half a mile away.”

Arlington County Fire Department was at the house shortly after the explosion, responding to it and the fire that followed. At 10:39 p.m., Arlington Fire and EMS said the fire was under control and crews continued to battle small spot fires.

Macaulay Porter, the press secretary for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Youngkin is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“While we continue to gather details, the secretary of public safety is ready to assist state and local enforcement,” Porter stated on X.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, investigators were looking into the exact cause of the explosion. Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were in the field behind the home, marking evidence.