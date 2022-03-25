PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County arrested a man after they said he brought a gun onto the campus of a Woodbridge school Thursday.

Staff members at Rippon Middle School heard a gunshot around 11 Thursday morning.

The school resource officer found the man, 20-year-old Durante Meza, wearing a ski mask and armed with a rifle and shotgun. Meza was found outside, along a cut-through on school property near the side of the building.

Police said he was involved in a domestic incident at a home near the school. Police investigations revealed that Meza left the residence with the guns, and fired at least one round into the air on school grounds.

Meza was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with discharging a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm on school grounds.