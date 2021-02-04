Police: Man dies at Colonial Heights gun range

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department tells 8News that they are investigating a shooting at The Smoking Gun.

Police were called to the shooting range located in 100 block of Boulevard just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim found on the scene was a 21-year-old male. He was pronounced dead by EMS and firefighters.

CHPD is not searching for suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing, they were unable to say if the shooting was self-inflicted or accidental.

The Smoking Gun posted on Facebook that they were closed for the remainder of Tuesday and all gun rentals are temporarily suspended for people not taking a training course.