Police looking for man facing murder charges in South Boston after woman found dead in motel

Police are searching for Michael Anthony Small, 31, of Buffalo Junction after a woman was found dead in a Super 8 Motel in South Boston on Aug. 24, 2021. Small is believed to be driving a 2009 dark blue Honda Accord with Virginia license plate UEU7309. (Photos: Courtesy South Boston Police Department)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities around Southside Virginia are trying to track down a man wanted for murder after a woman’s body was found in a South Boston motel room on Tuesday.

According to the South Boston Police Department, shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Halifax County 911 Center received a report about an unresponsive female at the Super 8 Motel at 1040 Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston.

Both police officers and personnel from the South Boston Fire Department and Halifax County Rescue Squad responded to the location. When they arrived at the scene, authorities say first responders found a dead woman in one of the first-floor hotel rooms.

The victim — identified as 26-year-old Mahalia Townes of Clarksville — appeared to have wounds consistent with being assaulted, according to police.

Members of Virginia State Police, the Clarksville Police Department, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Offices reportedly assisted with the investigation.

Officials say victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The South Boston Police say that a warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for 31-year-old Michael Anthony Small of Buffalo Junction. Small is described as being 6’2” tall and weighing 265 pounds.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident involving individuals that are familiar with one another,” said South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young. “We do not believe there are any additional threats to the community. We hope the community will help us locate Mr. Small as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, Aug. 26, authorities announced they believe Small left the Super 8 Motel on Tuesday driving a 2009 dark blue Honda Accord with Virginia license plate UEU7309, as well as the words “Hope” and “Harmony” displayed on the vehicle’s back glass.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Small or this vehicle — or any other information about this homicide — you are asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crimeline at 434-476-8445. Callers may remain anonymous.