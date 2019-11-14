Police issue senior alert for missing Roanoke woman

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mary Moore Gates

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman missing in Roanoke.

Police say Mary Moore Gates, 82, was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday when she left her home on Windsor Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment. The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar, pants, glasses and a gold watch.

She was last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia tags reading “6263CA.”

Anyone with information should contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories