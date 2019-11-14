Police issue senior alert for missing Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a woman missing in Roanoke.

Police say Mary Moore Gates, 82, was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday when she left her home on Windsor Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment. The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar, pants, glasses and a gold watch.

She was last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia tags reading “6263CA.”

Anyone with information should contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.