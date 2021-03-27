36-year-old woman dies following multi-vehicle crash on I-64 West in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a woman from Indiana died Saturday night following a multi-vehicle crash in James City County.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:58 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 227 in the County of James City.

Initial investigations revealed that a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was traveling in the left lane on I-64 when it was cut off by a still-unidentified vehicle. The driver of the Toyota Rav4 hit his brakes to avoid the vehicle and was struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

State Police say a passenger inside the Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as 36-year-old Anette Marie Laux from Valparaiso, Indiana, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as 36-year-old Craig Alan Vanvleet of DesPlaines, Illinois, was taken to Medical College of Virginia and later charged with reckless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving without a valid driver’s license. State Police say other charges may be pending.

The driver of the Rav4 did not sustain injuries, however, a passenger from the vehicle was also taken MCV. 10 On Your Side is still learning the extent of their injuries.

This is a breaking news story.