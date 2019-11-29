Police: Gun goes off at Virginia Walmart as it falls off man’s pants

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a small handgun went off inside a Walmart restroom when it fell out of a man’s pocket as he pulled up his pants.

Reports say the gun went off after it hit the floor Tuesday at the store in Midlothian, prompting an evacuation and police response.

Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner says two other customers in the restroom were not hurt. The round went into a bathroom stall. Conner says gun owner Clifford C. Shook Jr. left the store without notifying anyone of the situation.

Conner says police tracked down Shook after reviewing video surveillance and interviewing a person who had been with him at the store.

The 66-year-old Shook has a concealed-carry permit. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 9 on a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Court records do not list an attorney for Shook.