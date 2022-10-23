FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police and personnel from the FBI Washington Field Office responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in southeastern Fairfax County on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to a tweet from the military base, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad, as well as local police responded to a barricade situation.

The base’s Tulley, Pence and Farrar Gates were still operational but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

At around 4:30 p.m., Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials released a statement saying that the situation had been resolved.

The barricade situation was reportedly resolved peacefully at around 3 p.m. as the suspect was taken into custody by the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The FBI Washington Field Office and Fort Belvoir Army Community services are providing victim assistance services to support all who were affected.