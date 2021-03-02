Police: Dispute led to 2 men shooting at each other in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Two men in Franklin were arrested over the weekend after police say the two were reportedly shooting at each other.

Franklin Police say the call for the incident came in at 11:40 p.m. on February 28 regarding a report of two people shooting at each other in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

Once officers got to the scene and began investigating, they learned that the two men, identified as 47-year-old Brian Cooley and 66-year-old Bobby Blow, knew each other and had gotten into a dispute.

The dispute between the two men led to both retrieving firearms and exchanging gunfire between themselves.

There were no reported injuries or property damage from the incident.

The two men were later arrested. Cooley was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and reckless handling of a firearm. Blow was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Brian Cooley

Bobby Blow

Police say the incident remains under investigation.