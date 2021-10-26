Police charge man with murder following October 2020 death of Virginia Tech grad in DC

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested over the weekend in connection with two homicides in the nation’s capital, including the homicide of a Virginia Tech graduate in October 2020.

According to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 8:13 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, officers responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE for a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a southeast D.C. resident — identified as 23-year-old Juwan Smith — who was unconscious, unresponsive, and suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders reportedly brought Smith to a local hospital, where he ended up dying from his injuries.

Officials announced on Sunday, Oct. 24 that 24-year-old Javon Duckwilder, also from southeast D.C., was arrested by responding officers and charged with “first degree murder while armed” in connection with Smith’s death.

Through this investigation, authorities say Duckwilder was also charged with “first degree murder while armed” in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu of Blacksburg, which took place outside of a D.C. gas station at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.

Nwogu had reportedly graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2020 with a degree in engineering.

However, the investigation into Nwogu’s homicide is still under investigation, police say.