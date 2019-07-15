Police called to Rosie’s Richmond location a dozen times since July 1 opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium Midlothian Turnpike location has been open for two weeks and police have already been called there a dozen times.

From its opening on July 1 through July 10, Richmond Police were called to the facility 12 times. Officers have been called for an assault in the parking lot, stolen wallets, drunken people, disorderly conduct, and an armed person. Of those 12 calls, three police reports were filed.

July 1: Wallet Stolen

July 4: Assault (parking lot incident)

July 7: Wallet Stolen

8News also learned the numbers for the New Kent County location. In nearly three months, the sheriff’s office has been called 50 times, with eight police reports being filed. Those service calls include indecent exposure, overdoses, drunk in public, harassment, larceny, and fighting calls. The New Kent facility opened on April 23.

1 Indecent Exposure

1 Missing Cell Phone

1 Harassment

2 Intoxicated Subject

1 Grand Larceny (cell phone)

1 Fight

1 Trespass

Colonial Downs has previously addressed safety concerns, saying they’ve hired about 40 security guards at the Richmond location and increased patrols in the area. They also have a security tower for extra surveillance.

Colonial Downs spokesperson Mark Hubbard told 8News Monday they take all police calls seriously and respond immediately. Colonial Downs is also unaware of any charges being filed from these crimes.