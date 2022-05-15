PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a Woodbridge woman they say is missing and endangered.

76-year-old Karen Mastin was last seen near her home in the Tally Ho Court area of Woodbridge on Saturday, May 14. According to Police, Mastin left concerning voicemails to several family members around the time of her disappearance.

Mastin is described as a white woman with blond hair and hazel eyes, standing about 5’4″ and weighing around 130 pounds. She is believed to be driving a white Lexus GX470 with Virginia tags UXD-9240.

Anyone with information regarding Mastin’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.