Police: Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl abducted in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert after they say a 17-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday night in Stafford County.

Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County around 10 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Fernandez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Rodney Richards (Via Virginia State Police)

Police say the suspect is believed to be Rodney Richards, who’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans and driving a white 4-door Honda sedan.

For more information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

