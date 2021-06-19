Police: Accused suspect entered home through window and fatally shot 29-year-old man in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say they are now seeking a 30-year-old man who shot and killed another man early Saturday morning.
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Devanta Roosevelt Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigations revealed that a man, identified as 30-year-old Newport News resident Travis Lamar Bradsher, entered the residence through the window and fire multiple shots which fatally struck Bailey.
According to reports, Bradsher fled the scene in a “gold Mercedes.”
Police say Bradsher currently has warrants for felony murder, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
10 On Your Side is still learning more details regarding the incident.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
