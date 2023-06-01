RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people were killed in crashes across Virginia over Memorial Day weekend, according to preliminary data provided by state police.

There were seven fatal crashes over the Virginia State Police’s four-day counting period for the holiday, including in Richmond.

“We are in the midst of schools letting out and summer travel plans being made,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said in a statement. “If this past Memorial Day weekend is any indication of what Virginia’s highways may look like during the coming summer months, then we desperately need drivers and passengers to make a committed effort to buckle up everyone in a vehicle, share the road responsibly with motorcycles and drive distraction free.”

Virginia State Police said troopers issued tickets for 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations during the holiday statistical counting period, which began on Friday, May 26 and lasted until midnight on Monday, May 29.

State troopers arrested 89 impaired drivers, wrote up 4,990 speeding tickets and 1,924 reckless driving tickets and made 169 felony arrests during the period. Police said there were 1,846 crashes statewide during the holiday.

Fatal crashes during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend also took place in Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah Counties, according to police. There were a total of four fatal motorcycle crashes.