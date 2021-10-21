Police: 6-year-old cut by another child at Petersburg school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating an incident involving two little boys at Walnut Hill Elementary School.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy used an “unknown cutting instrument” to cut another 6-year-old boy on his ear.

The police department is working to look into the incident with the school and juvenile court system.

