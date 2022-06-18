*The video above is a look at the scene following the shooting.

McLEAN, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Police say gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday. Three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot.

Officers in Fairfax County tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired Saturday, but there was no active shooter situation at the Washington-area mall.

Police say a fight had broken out around 3 p.m. on Saturday and one man fired a gun.

“We have established, from looking at our crime scene and starting the process the area, that someone did fire a gun. We have recovered evidence that is consistent with gunfire, as in shell casings,” said Brian Reilly with the Fairfax police. “We’re still very early in this investigation, but as the chief said, we have a lot of information coming into us, from our community members, the cameras inside of Tysons, and we are going to establish what took place.

Officers helped evacuate the mall and searched for any suspects.

“We’re going to be able to establish who did what in the situation,” Reilly added. “I fully expect charges sooner than later in this case.”

People gather outside a department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP)

Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP)

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a hoodie and jeans that were both black. He also had on white shoes.

The mall is closed and will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday.