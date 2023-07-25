RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Attending community college in Virginia is about to get more expensive.

Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges announced a 3% tuition increase for the 2023-24 school year. That equates to $4.61 per credit. Officials tell 8News the money is needed to cover salaries and benefits.

“Really recognizing the impacts of all these costs, mandatory costs plus inflationary costs, in order to ensure there was not a disruption to student services, the board approved an increase in tuition,” Susan Pollard, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications For Virginia’s Community College System said.

The increase means obtaining an associates degree, which takes a minimum of 60 credits, will cost students $276.60 more over the course of four semesters — making the total cost $9,516 for a typical student.

“We’re about one-third of the comparable cost of a four-year higher education,” Pollard said. “So it’s still a wonderful pathway.”

Data shows enrollment at Virginia’s community colleges on a steep decline over the last decade — with full-time enrollment down by more than 34,000 students and total headcount down by around 71,000 students. Powell says the decline in enrollments didn’t play a role in raising tuition, rather higher costs due to inflation.

“Cost of faculty, instruction, equipment, just facilities and operations of running a higher education institution,” Powell said.

The board said it delayed raising tuition for several months, hoping lawmakers would make a deal amending the state budget — but with talks on hold, it was decided that an increase was necessary.