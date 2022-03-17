HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Ever since a 2019 rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, arbitration clauses have become commonplace in the residential agreements at long-term care centers.

A specialist in elder law says these documents need your full attention before you sign them.

“They are not a good idea to sign unless you have thoroughly reviewed it and understand what you’re getting yourself into,” said Jennifer VanderVeen, a certified elder law attorney and a member of the Commission on Law and Aging for the American Bar Association.

Sign it, and you’re giving up your right to take the facility to court.

“You’re agreeing, in essence, that you will not sue the nursing home in the event that your loved one is injured or dies at the hands of the nursing home,” VanderVeen said.

A WAVY staffer refused to sign an arbitration agreement as part of the paperwork for her father. The facility relented — and went forward with the admission. In fact, the clause was entitled “Optional Dispute Resolution Agreement.”

“I usually don’t have people that refuse to sign because they don’t know that they should refuse to sign,” VanderVeen said.

Nursing homes are required to explain arbitration clauses fully, but VanderVeen says that virtually never happens.

“There have been a lot of court cases that have found that where those are not explained clearly, they are not enforceable,” she said.

But in some cases, arbitration can be an advantage, says Norfolk attorney Neal Schulwolf. He argued a case in Virginia Beach last week and advised his client to go for arbitration.

“It can save money and time, and can be advantageous depending on who the arbitrator is,” he said.